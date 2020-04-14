One Dies of Coronavirus in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad, Apr 14 (PTI) One person died of coronavirus while 16 others tested positive for the infection in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said they had sent samples of 17 people for testing to Aligarh's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College.

CMO Dr Milind Chandra Garg said all were found to be infected with the virus on Monday.

One of them died before the arrival of the report, he said.

DM Rakesh Kumar Singh said all infected people were traced to a high-risk area in the district.

