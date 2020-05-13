One Gurgaon Returnee Tests Positive for COVID-19 in HP; Tally Now 68

Shimla, May 13 (PTI) A 29-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 68, a state health official said.

The man from Kangra's Palampur had travelled to Gurgaon on April 29, special secretary health Nipun Jindal said.

He is symptomatic and his health is improving with medication, he added.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now increased to 68 and three people have died due to the deadly virus so far.

Thirty-nine people in the state have so far recovered from the infection.

Himachal Pradesh now has 26 active COVID-19 cases -- 11 in Kangra, six in Chamba, four in Hamirpur, two in Bilaspur and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)