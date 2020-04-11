One Injured as Roof of Under-construction House Collapses in UP's Etah

Etah, Apr 11 (PTI) A labourer was injured when a portion of an under-construction house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the district's Dharamai village. The injured has been identified as Ramkishan, they said.

"On Saturday, the roof of a Narendra Singh Fauji's house was being constructed and a portion of it collapsed. Labourer Ramkishan was injured in the incident," Mirachi police station in-charge Satish Kumar said.

A case pertaining to violation of the lockdown has been registered in connection with the incident, he said.

In the world's biggest lockdown, India's 1.3 billion people have been ordered indoors by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 21-day lockdown began on March 25.

