Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], May 12 (ANI): One more person has tested positive of coronavirus in Giridih, said Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Jharkhand Health Secretary on Tuesday."One person from Giridih tested positive for COVID-19 last night," he said.With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have reached 162. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)