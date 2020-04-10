One More COVID-19 Death in TN: 77 Test Positive

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI): A 70-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the toll in the state so far to nine, while 77 people tested positive, pushing the total to 911, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said.

The woman died in Tuticorin, he said.

The Chief Secretaty said all the 77 people who tested positive were primary contacts and from various containment areas in the state.

"The new cases have been reported in those places which have been marked as containment or quarantine areas", he said.

The government, he said, was strengthening its efforts to contain the virus

Asked whether the lock down would be extended in the State, he said the Chief Minister was holding meetings with various experts and a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

"After that he may take a good decision", he said.

Shanmugam said 44 people have been discharged. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)