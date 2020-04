Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported one more COVID19 death, taking the toll from the virus to 10.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said 58 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Saturday, with the total number of positive cases reaching 969.

The latest death was reported from Erode district, he told a press conference here.

