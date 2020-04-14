One More COVID-19 Death Reported in Karna: Toll Now 10

Bengaluru, Apr 14 (PTI) Karnataka reported its second COVID-19 related fatality on Tuesday, with the death of a 76- year-old man in the city, taking the death toll in the state to 10. "A 76-year-old male patient, a resident of Bengaluru Urban, expired at designated hospital, Bengaluru Urban," the health department said in its bulletin.

The elderly man had tested positive on April 12 and had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), officials had said.

Earlier in the day a 69-year-old man had died in Vijayapura, becoming the ninth COVID-19 related fatality in the state.

He was the husband of a patient who earlier tested positive.

Two patients, a 55-year-old man from Kalaburagi and a 65 -year-old man from Bengaluru urban had died last night.

So far 260 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the State and it includes 10 deaths and 71 discharges. PTI

