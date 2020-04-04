One More Person Dies in Tamil Nadu Due to COVID-19, Total Toll Two

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4 (ANI): One more person has died in Tamil Nadu due to coronavirus taking the death toll in the state due to the disease to two.A 51-year-old man, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, died in Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram district on Saturday, state Health Department said.There are 411 coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu, out of which 364 are Tablighi Jamaat attendees. Seven people have been cured or discharged from the treatment in the state.A religious gathering was held at the Nizamuddin Markaz building between March 13 to 15 and many of the positive coronavirus cases in the country have links to the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)