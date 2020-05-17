One More Recovers of Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 17 (PTI) One more person recovered from coronavirus on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh, which has reported 79 infection cases so far.

Four people have succumbed to the infection in the state till now.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said with a Kangra resident admitted to a Baijnath hospital recovering from the infection, the number of active cases has come down to 31.

The number of recovered patients in Kangra district has risen to five. The district so far has reported 20 cases, including one death.

The official said till now 44 people have recovered from the infection.

Of the active cases, 14 are in Kangra, five in Hamirpur, four each in Chamba and Bilaspur, two each in Una and Sirmaur.

