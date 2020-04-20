One More Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Punjab; Total Count 245

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 245.

The fresh case was reported in Jalandhar, as per medical bulletin here. Out of the 245 fresh COVID-19 cases, Mohali district reported the highest number with 61 in Punjab, followed by Jalandhar, which reported 48 cases so far.

Twenty-six cases were in Patiala, 24 in Pathankot, 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Ludhiana, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, as per the medical bulletin.

One patient is critical and is on ventilator support, it stated.

Of the total cases, 16 have died while 38 have been discharged from hospital so far.

A total of 6,797 samples have been taken so far in the state, of which 6,273 samples tested negative and reports of 279 samples are still awaited.

There are 191 active cases in the state, as per the medical bulletin.

Meanwhile, one more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to 27.

A total of 454 samples have been taken in Chandigarh so far, of which 417 were tested negative while results of nine cases were awaited. Fourteen patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, as per the bulletin.

