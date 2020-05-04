One New COVID-19 Patient Reported in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 4 (ANI): With one new COVID-19 case reported in Raipur on Monday, Chattisgarh's count of positive coronavirus cases stands at 58, said the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here."A 24-year-old man has tested positive for coronavirus in Raipur, taking the total number of cases in the State to 58," said the AIIMS-Raipur.The count is inclusive of 22 patients, who are active cases and 36 patients who have been cured and discharged.A total of 2,573 new COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 42,836 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.The total number of cases includes 29,685 active cases, 11,762 patients who have been cured/discharged/migrated, and 1,389 deaths. (ANI)

