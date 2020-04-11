One Person Transferred to Jabalpur Central Jail Tests Positive for COVID-19: District Collector

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): One person out of four men who were transferred to Jabalpur Central Jail from Indore has tested positive for COVID-19, Jabalpur District Collector said on Saturday."They were arrested under National Security Act. One patient has been hospitalised and the remaining three have been kept in isolation inside the jail for the time being," said Bharat Yadav, Jabalpur District Collector."We have requested the authorities to not send any prisoner here from Indore and Bhopal to the Central Jail here," he said. Madhya Pradesh has reported 443 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. So far 652 people have been cures/discharged while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. (ANI)

