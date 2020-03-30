One Ventilator Can Be Used by Multiple COVID-19 Patients: DRDO Chairman

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy on Monday said that a mechanism has been developed with which one ventilator can be used by multiple COVID-19 patients."We have developed a mechanism with which one ventilator can be used by multiple patients. In case, there is a large number of patients and a shortage of ventilators, then we can use one ventilator for multiple patients," said Reddy.Reddy said the ventilator has been tested in few hospitals and it is working fine."That ventilator has been tested in a couple of hospitals and a couple of doctors, and it is working. Medical experts have given more suggestions to us. Probably in the next couple of days, we will be ready with the final product with new features added to it," added the DRDO chairman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)