Only 16 Active COVID-19 Cases Left in Uttarakhand: Utpal Kumar Singh

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Friday informed media that number of active cases of COVID-19 has decreased to 16 in the state."The doubling rate of cases is 96 days and the rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients stands at 74 per cent," he added.Singh further informed that the state has also reduced the containment zones to seven from 21.Out of the total 7 containment zones, five are in Dehradun, one each in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar respectively. (ANI)

