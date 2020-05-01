Only One COVID-19 Positive Case in Ernakulam District: Kerala Minister

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 1 (ANI): Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Friday said that only one positive coronavirus case was in Ernakulam district of the State."There is currently only one positive case in Ernakulam district. Results to one of his COVID-19 tests have also come negative. If another test comes negative, we can declare him cured as well," Kumar said at a press conference here.He said that there is only one hotspot -- Kathrikkadavu Ward 65 -- in the district."We are now screening all truck drivers, who have come to our district. We are screening 75 to 100 truck drivers every day. A meeting will be held today to consider the possibility of screening passengers arriving at seaports as well," Kumar said.The minister said that they were going to distribute Rs 181 crore to Kudumbashree -- women-led micro-enterprises, which the government has given to them.According to officials, there were 102 active COVID-19 cases in the State as on Friday. (ANI)

