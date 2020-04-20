Only One New COVID-19 Case in Haryana, Tally Reaches 251

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) The number of novel coronavirus cases has reached 251 in Haryana, with just one person testing positive for the infection on Monday.

The cumulative confirmed cases in the state includes 24 foreigners, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

The lone case on Monday was reported from Panchkula district, where the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 18.

According to the bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 108, while 141 people have been discharged after recovery from the infection.

Two novel coronavirus patients have died in the state.

The worst affected districts of the state are Nuh with 57 cases, Faridabad (42), Gurugram (36), and Palwal (34).

As many as 13,894 samples have been tested so far, out of which 11,523 have tested negative. The reports of 2,134 samples are awaited.

Among the 24 foreign nationals who tested positive, 14 were Italian tourists and 13 of them were discharged later while one elderly woman in the group had passed away recently even though she had recovered from COVID-19.

The other 10 foreign nationals found coronavirus positive are from countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while 64 are from other states, as per the bulletin.

