Over 1.7 Lakh Register Online for Return to U'khand; 23,794 Brought Back So Far

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 9 (ANI): Over 1.7 lakh people, who are stranded in different parts of the country due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, have registered online for their return to Uttarakhand and 23,794 people have been brought back till May 8.As per the official data released by the State government on Saturday, a total of 1,79,615 people have registered online to return to Uttarakhand from other states.The highest number of people were brought back from Haryana (11,482), followed by Chandigarh (4,838), Uttar Pradesh (3,526), Rajasthan (2,409), Delhi (482), Punjab (327), Gujarat (319), and other states (411).Moreover, 21,717 people have registered online with the government's website to move other states from Uttarakhand and 6,378 have been sent to Uttar Pradesh (4,202), Rajasthan (901), Jammu (472), Delhi (241), Haryana (153), Punjab (132) and other states (277).So far 34,886 people moved from one district to another in the state.As per the government's data, 9,300 people have been issued pass to come from Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand from May 9 to May 15.Moreover, there is a proposal that 173 people will move from Patiala to Haridwar on May 11 and 290 from Faridkot, Punjab to Uttarakhand on May 10.167 people have been issued E-pass to visit Uttarakhand from Madhya Pradesh on May 10.The process to bring back people from the state stranded in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana by train is underway. (ANI)

