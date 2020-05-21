Over 1,000 Hospitals Empanelled Under Ayushman Bharat in One Month: NHA Official

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): More than 1,000 new hospitals have been added to the network of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in around one month during the lockdown, an official said."The fast escalation leading to the milestone of 1 crore beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Scheme was possible because overall guidelines are very simple and easy to understand. In last 1 month or so, during lockdown period we have added more than 1000 new hospitals to our network of hospitals, which has now reached almost 22,000 now," Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and AB-PMJAY told ANI."The response to COVID-19 by most of the state government is through government hospitals, nevertheless Ayushman Bharat allows treatment in private hospitals as well," he said. Central government's flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat has more than one crore beneficiaries. Gedam said that the Aarogya Setu app is being used by over 10 crore people in India now.(ANI)

