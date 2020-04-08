Over 1,300 Foreigners Flown to Home Country by Special Flight

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) A total of 1,304 foreign nationals left for their home through special flights operated from the airport here during the ongoing 21-day national lockdown to check spread of coronavirus, Customs officials said.

Eight special relief flights were operated till Monday to Malaysia, France, Frankfurt and Muscat and the Customs department faciliated the journey of the overseas passegners, they said.

Meanwhile, the courier terminal at the airport handled 206 shipments including 23 shipments of critical components used in the manufacture of ventilators.

About one shipment of gloves was cleared on priority, they said.

Other initiatives taken by department include granting of permission for transfer of computers and related accessories to residences of employees of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to facilitate work from home. A 24x7 customs clearances of goods have been set up to avoid any supply disruptions. A dedicated coronavirus helpdesk for export-import trade stakeholders have been set up to facilitiate resolutions of issues faced. P

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)