Over 1,350 People Arrested in Assam for Violating Lockdown

Guwahati, Apr 10 (PTI) Over 1,350 people have been arrested across the state in the last 17 days for violating the ongoing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Assam Police said on Friday.

A sum of Rs 29.4 lakh as fines has been collected during this period for such violations, it said.

Assam Police, in a daily report, said 664 cases have been registered for 1,272 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions and 1,359 people arrested.

Besides, 8,533 vehicles and 17 boats have been impounded from various parts of the state during this time span.

Police is also taking action against those spreading rumours and misinformation about COVID-19 on social media.

Till date, 60 cases have been registered and 36 persons were arrested in this connection, an official release said.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Friday said a total of 67,375 persons have been placed under home quarantine across the state in order to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

In its daily bulletin, the Health and Family Welfare Department said a total of 79,989 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries and states have been identified so far.

"Out of them, 12,614 passengers completed observation period for 28 days and remaining 67,375 are under home isolation," it added.

A total of 2,345 persons were identified and kept under home quarantine for coming in contact with COVID-19 positive cases as they are asymptomatic, the bulletin added.

Altogether, 2,863 samples have been tested and 29 of them have come out positive for COVID-19.

