Over 2.50 Lakh Migrant Workers Sent Back Home from Punjab

Chandigarh, May 19 (PTI) The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has facilitated the return of more than 2.5 lakh migrant workers to their home states with the 200th train leaving for Maharashtra from Amritsar on Tuesday.

Nodal officer Vikas Pratap said another 15 trains would be leaving today.

The 200th train which was flagged off from Amritsar by Deputy Commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon would take migrants to their homes in Maharashtra.

“We are ensuring those wishing to go back are united with their families without any difficulty at the earliest,” he said. Out of the total 215 trains, the highest 89 have gone from Ludhiana, 61 from Jalandhar, 19 from Amritsar, 16 from Patiala and 15 from Mohali. Six trains have left from Ferozepur with five from Sirhind and three from Bathinda.

The highest number of trains are going to Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Jharkhand.

The Punjab government is also sending trains to Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

