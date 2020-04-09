Over 200 New Cases Found in Maharashtra, Count 1,346

Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra jumped to 1,346 on Thursday with an increase of 211 cases over the previous day, health minister Rajesh Tope said.

In the morning, a health official had said that the number had risen to 1,297 with most of the new cases being detected in Mumbai.

This is the highest increase in the number of cases recorded in a single day in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)