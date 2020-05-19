Over 21 Lakh Passengers Reach Home in 1,595 'Shramik Special' Trains So Far

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): More than 21 lakh passengers have reached their native places in 1,595 "Shramik Special" trains which have been operationalized so far from various states across the country, the government said on Tuesday. "As on 19th May 2020 (till 1600 hrs), a total of 1595 "Shramik Special" trains have been operationalized from various states across the country. More than 21 lacs passengers have reached their home State," an official release said. "These 1,595 trains were originated from various states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh UT, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry UT, Punjab, Rajasthan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal," it said. The Railways is running the special trains after Home Ministry granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

