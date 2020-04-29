Over 2500 Students from Kota to Board Buses for West Bengal Today: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that around 2,500 to 3,000 students from the state, who are stranded in Rajasthan's Kota due to lockdown, will board buses today evening to return home. "Around 2,500 to 3,000 students from Rajasthan's Kota will board buses today evening. It will take three days for them to reach here," Banerjee said after a Cabinet meeting here.Several state governments including Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have sent buses to Kota to bring back stranded students of their respective states.Earlier, Banerjee said that the state government will "initiate" every possible help to people of the state stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown in returning home."GoWB will initiate every possible help to people of Bengal stuck in diff parts of the country due to lockdown, in returning home. I've instructed my officers to do the needful. Till the time I'm here, nobody from Bengal should feel helpless. I'm with you in these tough times," Banerjee tweeted. (ANI)

