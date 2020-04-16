Over 3,500 Detained for Violating Lockdown in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Over 270 cases were registered and 3,501 people detained in the national capital on Thursday for violating orders, police said.

The country is currently under a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to the data shared by the police, 275 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC till 5pm.

A total of 3,501 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 346 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 1,021 movement passes were issued, the police said.

A total 172 cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added.

Since March 24, a total of 87,531 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

