Over 40,000 Construction Workers Get Financial Assistance in Mizoram

Aizawl, April 20 (PTI) Over 40,000 construction workers were provided assistance of Rs 3,000 each by the Mizoram government in view of their financial distress amid the ongoing lockdown.

They were provided assistance under the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (MBOCWWB), state labour minister Lalchhandama Ralte said.

He said that the labourers, who registered under the welfare board, were unable to do any work and earn a living due to the lockdown.

He said that assistance of Rs 3,000 each was deposited to the beneficiaries' accounts through direct benefit transfer system in different phases since April 7.

Ralte said the fourth phase of distribution is currently in progress.

