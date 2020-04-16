Over 50 People Booked for Violating Lockdown in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Over 50 people were booked for violating the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, an official said.

The copies of FIRs have been put outside the houses of 54 people who were booked for the violation, he said.

Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav said strict action is being taken against the people who are not following prohibitory orders.

Those wandering outside in hotspot areas are being identified through drone cameras, the senior superintendent of police added.

So far 2,682 people have been booked in the district for violation of the lockdown, police said.

Besides, 13,438 vehicle owners have been fined and 1,161 vehicles seized, they said.

