Over 80 Cases Registered, 2422 People Booked for Defying Lockdown Norms in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Over 80 cases were registered and 2,422 people detained in Delhi on Sunday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, police said.

According to a police data, 83 cases were registered under IPC section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) till 5 pm.

A total of 2,422 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 156 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the police said.

Thirty-five cases were registered against people for stepping out of their homes without wearing masks.

A total of 1,20,006 people have been detained since March 25, when the lockdown came into effect, for defying orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)