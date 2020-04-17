Over 80 Pc Assembly Constituencies Covered Under COVID-19 Sanitation Drive: Delhi Govt

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Over 80 per cent Assembly constituencies, which include 35 containment and 110 high-risk zones, have been covered under the ongoing sanitation drive to control the spread of novel coronavirus infection, the Delhi government said on Friday.

The Aam Aadmi Party government launched the 'Mukhyamantri Delhi Sanitisation Drive' across the city employing 60 machines, including 10 from Japan, to control the spread of the virus that has claimed 38 lives in the national capital so far.

According to a statement from the Delhi government, in three days, 58 of the 70 Assembly constituencies have been covered under the drive led by cabinet ministers and legislators.

"Under the Mukhyamantri Delhi Sanitisation Drive, key streets of more than 80 per cent of assembly constituencies have been covered within three days. All cabinet ministers of Delhi and AAP MLAs are leading this drive," it read.

Till date, the sanitisation drive has covered 35 red or containment zones and 110 orange or high-risk zones, it said.

The specially designed hi-tech Japanese machines deployed for the drive are flexible enough to be used in narrow lanes by adjusting its length. These machines can disinfect up to 20,000 sq metre area per hour.

The statement said the chemicals being used in the disinfection drive are according to WHO guidelines.

Last Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the disinfection drive with the help of PI Industries. The company has provided 10 machines for free. The Delhi Jal Board has 50 smaller machines.

Sanjeev Jha, the AAP MLA from Burari who led the disinfection drive in his constituency, said that all markets and streets have been sanitised.

Apart from AAP MLAs such as Dilip Pandey, Rajkumari Dhillon, Vinay Mishra and Jarnail Singh who led the drive in their constituencies, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia led the drive in Patparganj and said that the whose constituency would be sanitised in the next few days.

