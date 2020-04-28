Over 80,000 Lockdown Offences Registered in Maha: Deshmukh

Mumbai, Apr 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said 81,063 lockdown-related offences were registered in the state and at least 16,548 people were arrested in these cases.

According to an official release, 81,063 offences were registered from March 22 till date.

As many as 159 incidents of attacks on policemen were reported in the state, in which 535 persons were arrested for their involvement, the Home Minister said.

In the release, Deshmukh reiterated that stricter action will be taken against those involved in attacks on policemen and health workers, who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

Fines worth over Rs 2.85 crore were imposed in various cases during this period, while the police received 79,901 calls on the helpline number '100' during the lockdown, he said.

The police traced and isolated 618 persons, who were stamped for home quarantine, he said, adding that at present, 1,55,076 have been quarantined.

At least 49,113 vehicles were seized for flouting the lockdown norms, he said.

Meanwhile, Deshmukh condoled the death of three policemen, who succumbed to COVID-19 and said 14 officials and 85 personnel have tested positive for the infection.

The government has reserved two hospitals in the city for policemen who have contracted the infection, he said.

A total of 4,97,256 people were put up at 4,785 relief camps in the state, the minister added.

