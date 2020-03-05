Over Rs 99 Crore Released to States, UTs for Fast Track Special Courts: Prasad

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The central share of funds amounting to Rs 99.43 crore have been released during 2019-20 to 27 States and UTs that have so far consented to setting up of 649 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs), Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said.The minister told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday that according to information received from High Courts, 195 FTSCs have already been set up till January 31, 2020. The minister said that in furtherance to the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018, a scheme has been finalised for setting up of 1023 FTSCs across the country for expeditious trial and disposal of pending cases related to Rape and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in a time-bound manner under the centrally sponsored scheme. (ANI)

