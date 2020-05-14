Padma Bhushan Recipient Professor Anisuzzaman Passes Away in Bangladesh

World. (File Image)

Dhaka, May 14 (PTI) Padma Bhushan recipient and Bangladesh's National Professor Anisuzzaman died on Thursday at a military hospital in Dhaka, his family said.

"My father died at 4:55pm," his son Ananda Zaman was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

On April 27, the Dhaka University Professor Emeritus was admitted to Universal Medical College Hospital after he fell seriously ill, the paper said.

He was shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on May 9, as his condition was not improving. CMH Director General Fashiur Rahman confirmed the death of Anisuzzaman, but did not provide the details.

The 83-year-old professor had been suffering from kidney and lung complications and respiratory problems.

Anisuzzaman, who made an immense contribution to Bangla language and literature through his research and writings, is survived by two daughters, a son and his wife.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have condoled the death of Anisuzzaman.

India had awarded him Padma Bhushan for his distinguished service in fields of Bangla literature and education. He was also awarded Ekushey Padak and Swadhinata Padak, the highest state awards given by Bangladesh.

Born in Kolkata in February 1937, Prof Anisuzzaman and his family shifted to Bangladesh soon after the partition in 1947.

Anisuzzaman played a significant role in all democratic movements -- from the Language Movement of 1952 to Liberation War in 1972, for the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh in the 1980s, and for the trial of war criminals later. He also appeared as a witness before the International Crimes Tribunal.

He was a member of the Planning Commission during the 1971 war and a member of the National Education Commission set up by the government after liberation. He was inducted as a National Professor by the Government of Bangladesh in 2018.

He also won many international awards for his contributions to literature. PTI

