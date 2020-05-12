Paige Pearce Defeats Anderson to Secure Lockdown Knockout Semifinal Berth

Lausanne [Switzerland], May 12 (ANI): World championship runner-up Paige Pearce has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing remote archery tournament after defeating Linda Ochoa Anderson 145-142.Paige became the third archer after Anders Faugstad and Mike Schloesser to secure a spot in the Lockdown Knockout semifinals."That was really nerve-wracking. I wasn't expecting that. It's pretty awesome. I'm just glad we can compete again," said Paige in a statement.The 25-year-old archer sailed through the final two ends, reaching a total of 145 points in a 15 arrow match and secured a three-point win."It's nice to feel nervous again. It was fun and I'm really excited I got nervous again. I'm happy to have shot against Paige and I'm sure she's gonna do great in the next one," said Linda.Sara Lopez and Toja Ellison will lock horns in the last quarterfinal of the Lockdown Knockout tournament on May 12.The mega event, which is being live-streamed, will have its semi-final played on May 14 and May 15 while the final will be played on May 17. (ANI)

