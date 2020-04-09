Pak Army Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Apr 9 (PTI) Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The shelling from across the border started at 5.45 pm in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of the district, a Defence public relations officer (PRO) said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he added.

