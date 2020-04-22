Pak PM Tests Negative for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the coronavirus. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the Prime Minister on information and broadcasting, has confirmed the test result, saying: "The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). I am happy to report that his test is negative."Pakistan Prime Minister Khan underwent COVID-19 test after Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, who met the premier a few days ago, was diagnosed positive for the virus.A team of doctors from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital had collected samples from the premier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)