Pak SC Questions Top Health Advisor's Integrity on Tackling COVID-19 Crisis, Asks Govt to Remove Him

World. (File Image)

Islamabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Expressing dissatisfaction over the performance of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health in tackling the coronavirus crisis in Pakistan, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the government to remove him from his post.

During a hearing on a suo motu case on the coronavirus crisis in Pakistan, a five-member bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed observed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Cabinet had become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic.

The bench questioned the integrity of Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and the transparency of his work done.

The court noted that there were some serious allegations against the team of special assistants to the prime minister.

"There is an army of ministers and advisors in place but no work is being done," the Chief Justice said, adding that "corrupt people" have been kept as advisors in the government.

"The prime minister's Cabinet has become ineffective...All the provinces are doing whatever they desire," he remarked and directed the government to remove Mirza from his post.

Responding to the Chief Justice's remarks, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said the apex court's observations and direction for Mirza's removal would "only cause harm" to the government's efforts in combating the coronavirus crisis.

He noted that removing the prime minister's aide during this point and time would be disastrous.

"Do not change him mid-flight," the Attorney General said, urging the court to leave the matter on the federal government.

The chief justice said he was very careful in passing such remarks, and adjourned the hearing till April 20.

Later the court issued written orders directing the governments of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan authorities to submit the details of actions taken by them to curb the deadly viral infection.

However, the written order made no mention of Mirza's removal.

Mirza enjoys the status of a state minister. He was appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health last year after the then Health Minister Amir Kayani was removed from his post for failing to check spiralling drug prices.

Mirza's removal would be a major setback to the Imran Khan government as he is one who is leading the campaign against COVID-19 in Pakistan and addressing media daily about the steps being taken to control its outbreak.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases have reached 5,374 with 334 new infections reported on Monday. Seven more people have died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the country to 93.

Prime Minister Khan on Sunday appealed for a "global initiative on debt relief" to help Pakistan to overcome disastrous impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)