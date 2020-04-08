Pak Troops Shell Forward Posts Along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) Pakistani troops shelled forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, officials said.

"About 8.45 pm on Wednesday, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and mortar shelling along the LoC in the Rajouri sector", a defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply, he added.

Pakistani troops on Tuesday and Monday shelled the Mankote area and on Friday, it had shelled forward posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani-Nowshera sector, resulting in injuries to six security personnel. It also targeted areas in Poonch district.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Wednesday.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

