Pak Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Mankote Sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.The ceasefire took place at around 7:40 am.The Indian Army is retaliating and further details are awaited.On Sunday, three Pakistani soldiers were critically injured when the Indian Army retaliated to ceasefire violations in Poonch district, according to sources in the Indian Army. (ANI)

