Pakistan Violates Ceasefire in J-K's Balakote Sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday.Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.Pakistan had on Monday violated the ceasefire in Nowshera sector. It initiated the ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera Sector.Before that, Pakistan indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector in Poonch and Manjakote Sector in Rajouri district on Sunday. (ANI)

