Pakistan's Spy Agency Chief Briefs PM, Prez on Security Situation

Islamabad, Apr 20 (PTI) Pakistan's spy agency chief on Monday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi on the alleged incidents of firing across the Line of Control (LoC) and the security situation in the region.

According to an official statement, Khan met President Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr and the two were briefed by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed over the security situation.

"The meeting strongly condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces across the Line of Control (LoC)," according to the statement.

It also alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir were being denied basic health facilities even during the coronavirus crisis.

The two leaders also discussed the current situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan.

Alvi appreciated the steps taken by the government to control the spread of coronavirus in the country. He also lauded the initiative of the Prime Minister regarding debt moratorium for the developing countries, the statement said.

Pakistan's coronavirus cases on Monday rose to 8,516 as the government urged the people to strictly follow the official guidelines and stay at their homes. More than 175 people have died due to the virus in the country.

