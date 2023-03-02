Palghar, February 02: A fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district and there were no casualties, an official said on Thursday. Palghar Factory Blast: Three People Killed, Eight Injured Due to Boiler Explosion at Factory in Vasai.

The accident was reported at Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited in the MIDC area, which has a cluster of factories, on Wednesday, said Vivekananda Kadam, chief of the district disaster management cell. Palghar: Chemical-Laden Tanker Catches Fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Medhvan Khind Area; No Casualty, Traffic Affected.

The official said the fire started in the unit's storage area due to a “tray dryer” blast around 7.30 pm. It was soon brought under control, he added.