Palghar Lynching: 5 People Remanded to CID Custody Till May 13

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): The five people, who were arrested on Friday in the Palghar lynching case, were remanded to the custody of Crime Investigation Department (CID) till May 13.Earlier on Wednesday, five more people were arrested in connection with the incident. They were presented before a local court.As many as 115 people, including nine minors, have been arrested in the case, the Palghar Police said.The case pertains to two sadhus and their driver, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat. They were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, after they suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

