Palghar Mob Lynching: Maharashtra Govt Orders High-level Probe

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three people were killed on Thursday night, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Deshmukh also warned against giving any communal colour to the incident, as two of the three deceased were believed to be seers.

In a tweet issued from his handle @AnilDeshmukhNCP, the home minister said, "Police have detained 101 people involved into the killing of three Surat bound people in Palghar. I have also ordered high level inquiry into this killings".

Deshmukh further said that the police are keeping a close eye on those who wanted to use this incident to create a rift in the society.

The incident occurred when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral on Thursday night.

Their vehicle was stopped in Palghar district. The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death on suspicion that they were thieves.

The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

