Pandemic an Opportunity for World to Evolve New Model of Development Based on Self-reliance, : RSS Leader

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Emphasising that it would be prudent for India and the entire world to evolve a new model of development based on self-reliance, in order to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic impact, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale suggested creation of new regimes involving responsible individuals, organisations and countries to avoid such emergencies in future."In this indigenous model, local resources, workforce and needs would be integrated into the economic activity, taking into account the ecological considerations. RSS believes that such a model is applicable not just for Bharat but for the entire world," Hosabale said while interacting with Foreign media.Asserting that the limitations of ideologies of both global capitalism and global communism have exposed themselves in dealing with the pandemic, the RSS leader said: "The materialist world view imposed on the entire world can push us to newer cycles of economic depression and environmental degradation. In such a scenario, it is prudent that we develop a new model based on self-reliance and Swadeshi."In an interaction with Foreign media, Hosabale said: "RSS believes that the Pandemic, apart from being an unfortunate and cruel challenge, has also brought an excellent opportunity to review our existing models of so-called development, the life styles and approach to ecology.""Here, Bharat is eminently placed to play a significant role that would lead humanity to sustainable development, progress with a humane face, and durable peace based on cooperation and mutual respect."The RSS leader stressed that a human centric holistic coalition is the "pre requisite" for the emergence of a new world order.Without naming China, the RSS leader said: "Hopefully, a detailed inquiry will be carried out to investigate the origin, reason and impact of the Pandemic. The entire world should come together to avoid such an emergency in future and create new regimes to deal with, involving responsible individuals, organisations and countries."The RSS leader also lauded the BJP-led Central government over its handling of coronavirus crisis."Since the news of possible health emergency first came, there has been a remarkably pro-active response by Bharat. The Union Government started taking the effective steps about screening and quarantine process of the passengers arriving from foreign countries. The State Governments also responded actively to the crisis," he said.Further, he expressed appreciation for public for extending cooperation with the government and agencies."The way Bharatiya society, in general, has cooperated with the government agencies and risen to occasion is the most remarkable story. Ordinary Bharatiyas have a spiritual bent of mind and cooperative nature which is proved to be a decisive factor in this fight against the Pandemic," he said.The RSS leader pointed out how people came out "voluntarily to help the poor and needy and to provide food and other daily needs, paid their staffs in the support systems - both at a personal and professional level without work, and, by and large, stood solidly by the Corona Frontline Warriors."Again, without naming anyone, he said: "Despite a few incidences of unacceptable behaviour by some, a pro-active and decisive Government and a sensitive society together have kept the number of infected under control and number of deaths remarkably low compared to other countries."Hosabale commended RSS and recalled how the organisation cancelled Pratinidhi Sabha (the National Council) at Bengaluru."Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has always taken the lead when it comes to serving the people in any calamity, and Corona crisis is not an exception. When the crisis started looming large, RSS was in the midst of organising its most significant annual event, the Pratinidhi Sabha (the National Council) at Bengaluru from 15-17 March 2020," he said."But realising the nature of the threat, RSS immediately decided to call off the event and asked the representatives from all over Bharat to return, who had already started or were to start their journey for the meeting. Those who had already reached Bengaluru were sent back with all health protocols. In the next stage, RSS also decided to suspend all its training camps and gatherings till June end, which happened for the first time since 1929," he added.He also mentioned that over '3,42,000 Swayamsevaks are carrying out various Sewa (help and relief) activities at 67,336 places, and till now, about 50,48,088 families and individuals have been benefited by these activities'."The 1.3 billion people of Bharat being the children of Bharat Mata, are our brothers and sisters - this natural sense of belongingness inculcated in the RSS Shakha, is the fundamental motivator behind all these activities," he said. (ANI)

