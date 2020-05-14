Panel Under Ex-RBI Guv Takes Stock of COVID19 Impact on TN Economy

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) The high-level committee headed by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan, set up to examine the fiscal challenges posed by COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu and suggest the way forward, met here on Thursday and discussed steps to revive the state's economy.

The committee discussed the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on the industries in the state and how soon it can be revived, Rangarajan, who had also served the Prime Minister's Economic Adivsor Council as its chairman during the UPA regime, said.

"We discussed on those issues which require the government's immediate attention..what steps need to be taken to revive the state's economy. We discussed all those issues", he told reporters here. To a query whether the committee would submit an interim report, he said, "only if required it may be submitted. We have to submit our report within three months". The state government has set up the 21-member committee to assess the immediate and medium term impact of COVID19 pandemic on different sectors of the state's economy including the impact of lock-down, additional costs and implications. PTI VIJ

