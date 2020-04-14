Papon Organises Online Concert to Celebrate 'Rongali Bihu'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Guwahati, Apr 14 (PTI) Popular singer Angraag Mahanta aka Papon will be observing 'Rongali Bihu' festival by organising a three-day special online concert as the Assamese New year could not be celebrated in public forums this time owing to the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Beginning Tuesday, the social media concert will also enable people to stay positive while they are at home, the singer said in a press release.

The Assamese and Bollywood singer will be going live at 6.30 pm from Tuesday to Thursday on social media platforms. The concert will also be interactive.

"Since the people are not able to step out of their homes, I thought why not keep up with the celebrations by using the digital medium?" he said.

Papon, who has hits like 'Jiyein Kyun', 'Kaun Mera', 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', will also be joined by singers from Bollywood and the Assamese folk industry, the release said. "This live concert is dedicated to the festival, to spread positivity and bring people together virtually. I will be joined by some of my friends on April 15 in the live session.

"I am really excited and happy to be curating these sessions," said the singer, whose parents are well known Assamese folk singers 'King of Bihu' Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta.

The usual gaiety witnessed during Assam's spring festival 'Bohag' or 'Rongali Bihu', marking the Assamese New Year, is missing this year due to the lockdown.

The Assam Police issued an advisory and brought out a music video urging people not to congregate to celebrate the state's most important festival that began on Monday. PTI

