Patil Calls for Social Distancing to Fight COVID-19

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday said that Sangli district has good experience of observing social distancing to avoid coronavirus infection, and urged people from rest of the state to follow the practice to win the war against COVID-19.

According to an official statement, Patil, who is the guardian minister of Sangli, also said that the first four patients from the district, who had travelled abroad, have recovered from the infection.

"Sangli has good experience of observing social distance to avoid infection of coronavirus. First four patients, who had travelled abroad have become free of coronavirus.

"Hence, people of the state should also observe social distancing to win the war against coronavirus," the statement quoted the state Water Resources Minister as saying.

Patil congratulated the district administration, police, municipal corporation, zilla parishad and other agencies for working hard to prevent the spread of the disease.

"People should also cooperate till the lockdown period ends by staying inside their homes. They should not step outside for no reason," Patil said, asking the people to not compel the police to take strict action against them.

The minister said Sangli has enough stock of medicines, equipment, essential commodities and the distribution system too is operating well, as he asked people to not worry.

Patil also paid visits to all the talukas of the district and reached out to the people.

