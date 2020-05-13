Patna Man Urges People to Buy His Wares Amid Lockdown, Carries Board

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 13 (ANI): Amid the challenge posed by COVID-19, Dharamveer Giri, who sells car dusters, chargers and some other products at traffic lights in Patna, is now forced to hold a board in his hand and has been requesting people to buy something from him to help earn his livelihood."The daily life has become difficult, please help me, I will always be grateful to you," reads the message written in Hindi.He has been selling products at traffic lights for the last 26 years. Irrespective of weather conditions, he comes out every day with a hope to earn something."We do not have any facility. I am helpless. That's the reason I am holding this board in my hand, asking for help from everyone and urging them to buy something from me," said Giri.With virtually no traffic due to lockdown, Giri has not been finding customers for his products and his earning has been badly hit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)