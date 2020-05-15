Pawar Visits COVID-19 Isolation Centre Being Set Up in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday paid a visit to an isolation facility that is being set up on the MMRDA ground here for the treatment of non-critical COVID-19 patients.

Pawar was accompanied by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope during his visit to the facility, where 1,000 patients can be treated.

The facility is being constructed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in the city.

"A quarantine facility is being made available on MMRDA ground in Mumbai as part of preventive measures to curb spread of the coronavirus. Reviewed the quarantine facility and situation visiting it along with the states Public Health Minister @rajeshtope11," Pawar tweeted after the visit.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the 1,000-bed Corona Care Centre (CCC-2) at Nesco ground in Goregaon, a statement said.

This facility has been set up in hall numbers two and three. It has 1,240-bed capacity and has oxygen supply facility.

Thackeray expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the facility, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in the statement.

