Paytm Partners KVN Foundation to Provide 75,000 Meals to Migrant Workers Per Day

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) Paytm on Tuesday said it has partnered KVN Foundation to serve 75,000 meals per day to migrant workers and daily wage earners across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Noida during the lockdown to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"The livelihood of daily wage earners has been affected during this lockdown. We wanted to help them and ensure that their children and families do not go hungry.

"Our partnership with the KVN Foundation is a step in this direction. We will continue to work towards providing relief to the ones who cannot fend for themselves," Paytm Vice President Siddharth Pandey said in a release here.

KVN Foundation, launched the 'Feed My City' initiative in Bengaluru on March 27, initially serving 500 meals per day to people who have lost their source of income due to the lockdown in the country.

They aim to serve 30 lakh meals over the next few weeks, the release added.

"During this crisis, the daily wage worker, migrant worker and those without any safety nets, steady income, insurance or savings have been the worst affected, without any hope or relief.

"In countless little ways, all these people add value to our lives on a daily basis. We can't have a full meal knowing fully well that millions of these people are starving to death. We have now made it possible to contribute easily to this cause, to the city of your choice,” the KVN Foundation added.

Paytm is also aiming to contribute Rs 500 crore to PM CARES Fund, and has already collected over Rs 80 crore within the first week.

It is also distributing personal hygiene products such as hand wash and sanitizers to people who do not have the means to buy it.

